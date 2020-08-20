 Skip to main content
Letter: No excuse for weak coverage of major war anniversary
Letter: No excuse for weak coverage of major war anniversary

Look Back: V-J Day, 1945

A truck filled with revelers rolls down Edwards Street on V-J Day in the Hill neighborhood of St. Louis. 

 Post-Dispatch file

 

The nation recently observed the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, the victorious end of World War II. More than 440,000 of the Greatest Generation died to give us this world-saving victory. And yet, there was little mention of it in the weekend Post-Dispatch ("Japan looks back on WWII's end," Aug. 16). That is completely unacceptable.

Does the current crop of Generation X, Millennials and left-over Baby Boomers on the Post-Dispatch’s staff no longer consider this day relevant? If so, these members of not-so-great generations have no business deciding what news is print-worthy. However, upon reflection, it’s not surprising, given the newspaper’s culture that excludes anything positive regarding the United States.

Dennis Polley • St. Louis

