Letter: No-fly zone in western Ukraine could provide safe haven

EXPLAINER: Why a no-fly zone is unlikely in Ukraine

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, takes off in support of North Atlantic Treaty Organization enhanced air policing missions with the Polish Air Force at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 15, 2022. Russia's attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has renewed calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, despite the repeated rejection of the idea by western leaders concerned about triggering a wider war in Europe. (Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Regarding "Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine" (March 7): Ukraine’s request for a no-fly zone is a humanitarian request. As Russia demolishes Ukraine's major cities, NATO air support would provide a safe haven for the old, women and children of Ukraine fleeing the devastation.

I believe a solution might be to let the neutral powers of Europe — Austria, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland — organize a no-fly zone over the western half of Ukraine. This would allow the separation of NATO and Russian forces. The Dnieper River should be the dividing line.

The non-NATO fly zone would be able to protect the city of Odessa and give the western part of Ukraine access to the sea and a border with Europe. This is a terrible choice with risks of further incursions by Russia in the eastern portions of the former Soviet empire, but would keep NATO out of it. [Russia has declared that the creation of a no-fly zone by any outside country would constitute as a hostile act that could justify a Russian military response.]

A demarcation on the Dnieper River would also give the valiant fighters of Ukraine a place to retreat, the elected government to be recognized and to perpetuate the right of the people to choose how to govern themselves. Then, like East and West Germany, time would address the larger issue of people choosing how they want to live.

I believe to do less is unacceptable.

Mike Costello • University City 

