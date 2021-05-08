Letter: No justice in forcing an innocent man to stay in prison

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Innocence isn’t enough, judge says, to free a man convicted of 30-year-old murder” (April 30): All Missourians should be concerned with the plight of Christopher Dunn, who has served 30 years in prison after being falsely accused of murder.

While it was heartening to learn that Dunn was recently determined to have been wrongfully convicted by Circuit Court Judge William Hickle after spending his entire adult life in prison, the judge was unable to set him free. As Messenger ably detailed, Dunn remains incarcerated due to a technicality related to a 2016 court ruling.

In short, because Dunn was sentenced to life imprisonment rather than death, he cannot make a claim of innocence and therefore cannot be released … even despite the judge’s determination.

Where is the justice in this series of events?

A falsely accused man, wrongly imprisoned for 30 years, but not eligible for release? This is nothing short of a travesty. Let’s hope that the system can expediently remedy this wrong and free Dunn immediately.

Cliff Campeau • Lake Saint Louis