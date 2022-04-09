Letter: No-knock warrants help police get away with murder

Regarding “No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke” (April 6): The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Amir Locke, a Black man, during an early morning raid in February at an apartment complex will not face criminal charges.

Gun rights supporters say we all need to have a gun handy in case someone threatens us. For example, like someone breaking down your home door at night while you are sleeping. They say you have the right to “stand your ground” and shoot to kill the intruder.

So why is it OK for a police officer to break in, kill a person when he tries to protect himself, and get away away it?

In my opinion, no-knock warrants should be completely outlawed.

Robert Kloster • Vandalia, Illinois