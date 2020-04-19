Letter: No matter what, commentators will place blame on Trump
Rush Limbaugh

Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh is shown in a Jan. 13, 2009, file photo. AP photo

It is hard to believe how, on one hand, a contributing writer can accuse conservative news outlets of using scare tactics in relation to the novel coronavirus, then another writes that Fox News and Rush Limbaugh have labeled the virus as a hoax. Which one is it?

When viewing other outlets, the main emphasis is that President Donald Trump and his task force have blood on their hands in the coronavirus deaths of American people. It appears that the administration is open to any treatment that will bring relief.

The clincher is that no matter what treatment is proven to be a success, President Trump will be accused of pursuing it as a monetary gain and not a way to get America back on its feet.

Teresa Maraccini • St. Charles

