Letter: No matter who takes credit, get us the vaccine soon

Regarding "Trump says every American can get a coronavirus vaccine by April, but health experts say that's not likely" (Sept. 18): I’m an 80-year-old retired senior citizen who lives everyday in fear of contracting the coronavirus. I’m in poor health with stage 4 kidney disease, which, along with other serious health challenges, puts me in the high-risk category.
I have taken every precaution experts advise, including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing my hands frequently. I leave my apartment only when absolutely necessary. But still, it might not be enough to ward off the virus.
I’ve heard it said many times that we are all in this together, as the virus doesn’t discriminate against anyone regardless of race, religion, ethnicity nor political affiliation. But really, it doesn’t make me feel any better, nor mitigate my concerns.
A vaccine may soon be available for distribution later on this fall, but such talk remains highly speculative. That said, I pray that a cure will be found sooner rather than later. It matters not to me which political party takes credit for this breakthrough. What matters only is that this insidious, invisible enemy is defeated.
Gene Carton • University City
