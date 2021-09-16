 Skip to main content
Letter: No mention of Benghazi anniversary during memorials
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2012 file photo, glass, debris and overturned furniture are strewn inside a room in the gutted U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, after an attack that killed four Americans, including Ambassador Chris Stevens. Democrats on the House Benghazi panel said in a report Monday, June 27, 2016, that security at the Libya facility the night of Sept. 11, 2012 was â€œwoefully inadequate,â€ but former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton never personally denied any requests from diplomats for additional protection. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Alaguri, File)

Regarding “Across the St. Louis region, people gather to remember 9/11” (Sept. 12): Nowhere in the remembrance of 9/11 was there a mention of the Sept. 11, 2012, terrorist attack on the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, diplomat Sean Smith and retired Navy SEALs Tyrone Snowden Woods and Glen Doherty died while protecting others, several who were wounded. They are heroes. The strongest military on Earth couldn’t mount an immediate rescue of its citizens from a third-world country. Shame, shame.

W. Lind • Bellefontaine Neighbors

