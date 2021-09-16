Letter: No mention of Benghazi anniversary during memorials

Regarding “Across the St. Louis region, people gather to remember 9/11” (Sept. 12): Nowhere in the remembrance of 9/11 was there a mention of the Sept. 11, 2012, terrorist attack on the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, diplomat Sean Smith and retired Navy SEALs Tyrone Snowden Woods and Glen Doherty died while protecting others, several who were wounded. They are heroes. The strongest military on Earth couldn’t mount an immediate rescue of its citizens from a third-world country. Shame, shame.