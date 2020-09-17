 Skip to main content
Letter: No merger means further St. Louis area deterioration
Letter: No merger means further St. Louis area deterioration

An editorial cartoon by Daniel Fitzpatrick in the Oct. 25, 1926, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, one day before the special election. The Post-Dispatch endorsed the annexation plan. After it was defeated, an editorial optimistically predicted that county voters eventually will see the wisdom of reunification. But additional attempts at the ballot box failed. The last major effort was in 1962 with the "Borough Plan," which was rejected by voters in both city and county. (Post-Dispatch)

 St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Why does St. Louis need to have lawmakers from rural Missouri solve our law-and-order problems? What makes anyone believe a rural legislator knows more about St. Louis than those of us who live here?

I see this as another great reason why St. Louis and St. Louis County need to merge. Some ask why should they be bothered by what’s happening in the city of St. Louis or in North County. The answer is simple: We all live in St. Louis. When traveling and asked where we live, we all answer St. Louis.

Negative headlines out of St. Louis hit everyone’s home value. Companies looking to relocate see the headlines and cross us off the list. Look at the folly of those trying to sell the airport.

Removing the city/county limitations would allow us to draw on a much larger pool of talent to address our issues. It would create a critical mass that would allow us to hire true experts instead of relying on well-intentioned amateurs. It would allow everyone to make decisions based on what’s best for all of St. Louis versus Manchester or Clayton or St. Ann or Chesterfield.

I know this is not easy to make happen, but I believe the current situation will lead to a continued deterioration of the city with a negative economic impact to the entire region. We have the raw materials to make St. Louis a great city if we are willing to put in the work.

Dan Struemph • Manchester

