Letter: No misplaced claps with Denève’s careful conducting

Regarding “ SLSO gives energetic performance of Beethoven’s famous fifth symphony” (Nov. 14): In the past, when the audience applauded between movements, former St. Louis Symphony music director David Robertson used to turn and say, “I would have applauded, too.” That allowed for and gave permission but did nothing to teach what is proper etiquette during a concert.

However, current music director Stéphane Denève teaches through his remarks at the beginning of concerts, but he also seems to silently instruct. When Denève ended a movement, he kept his arm up and kept us all paying attention and spellbound. There was not one misplaced clap during that concert. I have no idea if this is his style or if the music just had us all on the edge of our seats. I do know the performance was spectacular and the audience, as well as the symphony, played their part without a misstep.