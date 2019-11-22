Regarding “‘OK boomer’ becomes a war cry for a generation that’s had enough” (Nov. 10): Columnist Kevin McDermott’s disparagement of an entire generation reminds me of a misguided article I read about the ingratitude and whininess of his generation. McDermott lays the problems of the world at the feet of baby boomers.
The “melting glaciers and mountains of debt” he attributes to boomers? Since the millennials started voting 17 years ago, U.S. debt has rocketed to new heights. The last time it was wiped out was 1835. Social Security, which McDermott blames on boomers, was enacted in 1935.
If climate change saw its beginning with industrialization and autos over 100 years ago, boomers were the ones who fought for environmental protections. The Environmental Protection Agency, clean water, recycling, waste reduction, alternative energy? Thank the boomers.
The ability to make that digital eyeroll at boomers (“ok boomer”) and stream it? Thank boomer inventions for the possibility: computers, coding, the internet, digitization.
McDermott allows that boomers championed civil rights and feminism, while calling out the un-Americanism of bigotry, but then goes on an openly biased rant against them because they are old. According to him, we should nominate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg because he looks like McDermott, and not a candidate President Donald Trump’s age who would be just like Trump.
In McDermott’s world, death will solve the problem of boomers, who are on the wrong side of all issues. (They are “going to die off first.”)
It is disappointing to see this sort of immature, divisive thinking that disrespects those who helped create the wealth and freedoms that we enjoy today.
Judith Nelson • Collinsville