Letter: No one needs a superspreader mall Santa this time

Many parents weighed whether to visit Santa this year. Many said that it certainly was not an essential outing and stayed home. But with a 4- and 6-year-old at home, our family decided to look into options. With Santas taking precautions such as plexiglass between kids and Santa, Santa safely in a "snow globe" and other options, we recently decided to make a quick visit to the West County Mall Santa, since the mall accepted reservations and promised a barrier between parties and mandatory masks.

My kids and I arrived right on time and walked to the check-in, no line as promised. But as we moved to the Santa area, I saw that Santa is sitting on a chair, no plexiglass barrier, no globe, not even a mask. Only an improperly worn face shield covering his eyes and nose. In an effort to avoid a mall tantrum, I let the kids quickly sit on a bench in front of Santa where they were at least six feet apart and facing away from Santa and toward the camera. Then Santa had the kids turn around, move to the other side of the bench and talk with him. I quickly had them turn around to take pictures.