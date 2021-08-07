Letter: No one served in military just to protect an anti-masker

Regarding “St. Louis County Council votes 5-2 to rescind mask mandate, throwing rule into limbo” (July 28): I take issue with St. Louis County Council member Ernie Trakas’ vote to end the county mask order. I especially resent his statement: “Too many American men and women have given the last full measure of devotion for us to be cavalier with the very liberty they fought and died to provide.”
Many served for many reasons, including mine: It was mandated by our draft laws. And no matter our feelings about the war, we felt compelled to serve as members of the American community. Some call that patriotism.
We learned while serving about the importance of unity. It was necessary that some individual liberties be sacrificed for the good of the whole.
Wearing a mask isn’t about personal freedoms. It’s about our world, our country, our community. Many are at greater risk because so many have chosen not to get vaccinated.
It was legislated that I sacrifice years and risk my life for the presumed good of our country. I don’t believe it’s too much to ask others to wear a mask to protect their fellow citizens. I believe I can speak for most of those whom I served alongside: We did not put our lives in harm’s way to protect people’s right to not wear a mask in the hardware store. It must have been something more important than that.