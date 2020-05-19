Letter: No one takes you seriously if you just name-call

It’s unfortunate that we even have to remind the public of the need to be civil when addressing our elected officials. Granted that there are some officials (the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue comes to mind) who contribute to the gutter level of discourse. However, the choice is truly between a society that fosters honest and civil discussion or a “Lord of the Flies”-type of anarchy.
No one ever responds favorably to being called names or being subjected to curse words and epithets. Why do these people expect to be taken seriously?
Michael Meredith • Creve Coeur
