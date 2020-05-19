Letter: No one takes you seriously if you just name-call
0 comments

Letter: No one takes you seriously if you just name-call

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
The Latest: Virus fears close Louisiana site after it opens

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on the food supply chain during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

It’s unfortunate that we even have to remind the public of the need to be civil when addressing our elected officials. Granted that there are some officials (the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue comes to mind) who contribute to the gutter level of discourse. However, the choice is truly between a society that fosters honest and civil discussion or a “Lord of the Flies”-type of anarchy.

No one ever responds favorably to being called names or being subjected to curse words and epithets. Why do these people expect to be taken seriously?

Michael Meredith • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports