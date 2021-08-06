Letter: No one wants to vacation where virus cases are rampant

Regarding “ In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high” (July 1): The anti-vaccine crowd in central and southern Missouri might consider the potential economic impact of their stance.

A group of us were planning a multi-day golfing trip to Lake of the Ozarks but have canceled our plans because of the high rates of coronavirus infections. This means that three days of greens fees, lodging, meals, etc. for four adults will not flow into that part of the Missouri economy. While our one group’s decision may not be a significant impact on the local Lake of the Ozarks economy, I suspect there are numerous other residents of Kansas City and St. Louis making similar decisions.