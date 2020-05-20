Letter: No poor health or regret after abortion decision
Letter: No poor health or regret after abortion decision

Regarding “Abortion takes physical and mental toll on women” (May 17): In answer to Sean Feltz’s letter and its supposed scientific assessment of women following abortions, may I say I have never experienced any of the conditions that were referenced. When I was a young, married woman (white) with 2 young children, I had a legal abortion. It was before Roe v. Wade.

I have never experienced depression, anxiety, suicidal thought or actions, or drug or alcohol abuse. I have no damage to my internal organs nor do I regret the decision.

It seems as though Feltz would deny women the health care they demand, including the right to contraceptives. My guess is that Feltz has never been pregnant or had to choose a future path in life based on child rearing. According to Feltz, the only time a woman should engage sexual relations is when she is prepared to become pregnant and raise a child. What about men, are they free to do whatever they want?

I applaud Planned Parenthood and its mission of providing health care to all women, regardless of financial ability. They provide much more health care than the abortions everyone talks about.

Stephanie Tranen • Clayton

