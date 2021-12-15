Letter: No sense throwing good money after bad for Loop Trolley

Regarding “Loop Trolley might begin anew in spring but no decision yet” (Dec. 10): Just when I thought political thinking could not get more skewed, I read of this move to restart the tragically flawed Loop Trolley. Although this project is doomed for failure once again, the reason to resume service, as indicated by Joe Edwards, is to spend existing and future sales tax dollars. It would occur with no apparent concern for the small businesses that will be impacted both financially and operationally.