Letter: No sense throwing good money after bad for Loop Trolley
Letter: No sense throwing good money after bad for Loop Trolley

Can the Loop Trolley be saved?

A man rides an electric scooter between the trolley tracks near headquarters of the Loop Trolley on Delmar Boulevard east of Hamilton Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Loop Trolley might begin anew in spring but no decision yet” (Dec. 10): Just when I thought political thinking could not get more skewed, I read of this move to restart the tragically flawed Loop Trolley. Although this project is doomed for failure once again, the reason to resume service, as indicated by Joe Edwards, is to spend existing and future sales tax dollars. It would occur with no apparent concern for the small businesses that will be impacted both financially and operationally.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones seems to think that if we don’t continue wasting public money on this boondoggle, the region will not be granted more in the future. Let this mindset serve as a wakeup call as to what lies ahead as politicians salivate over how to spend the nearly $1 billion in federal aid and Rams settlement windfalls.

Thomas Urani • University City

