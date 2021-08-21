Letter: No shame in US withdrawal; Afghans deserve the blame

Regarding the editorial “On Biden’s watch, America’s righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat” (Aug. 17): It angers me that some Americans think that we should be humiliated by our actions in Afghanistan. Why is everyone blaming President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump for the situation there? What about Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who along with other top leaders fled the country before the airport got chaotic?

The citizens of Afghanistan knew for months what was going to happen but refused to face the reality. I have seen pictures of American weapons in the hands of the Taliban, presumably given to them by the Afghan army. I think we Americans have every right to expect that a 300,000-member, well-trained and equipped Afghan army with planes should be able to at least make a showing of resistance against a reported 75,000 Taliban. Perhaps we should give guns to the reported 300,000 seeking visas, and let them fight.