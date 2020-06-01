Letter: No shirt, no shoes, no service: Add a mask to the list

Some apparently believe it infringes their personal freedom to be required to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth when entering a place of business or worship. These same people, however, are not protesting any laws requiring them to wear clothes in public. So I have two ideas to share with them. First, try thinking of a mask as an article of clothing that literally can save others from being killed (and not merely be offended at nudity). Second, know that people like me believe that others' refusal to wear a mask infringes on our right and freedom to be in public without facing an unnecessary risk to our health and lives and that of our family and friends.
Laura Kipnis • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.