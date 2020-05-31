Letter: No sympathy for greedy ballplayers during pandemic

Regarding “Players call MLB economic proposal ‘extremely disappointing’” (May 27): I am sure there are a lot of people who don’t make the millions the players make who are having a much harder time making it through the pandemic. I think the ballplayers are acting like crybabies because they may not make as much as they wanted.
Maybe it’s time the public wakes up and thinks about the vast amount of money the players make. I know there are a lot of sports figures who are doing some public good, but some are money-hungry figures who sure do put a black eye on baseball.
Dolores Beger • Arnold
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.