Columnist Aisha Sultan had an interesting, if not disjointed, article about women’s periods and the intrusiveness of Dr. Randall Williams' information gathering process. This procedure morphs into a discussion of the rate of gun deaths and a Democratic state House vote. I feel very sorry for Ms. Sultan and for putting some women in an uncomfortable situation, but I feel much sorrier for the unborn baby that would have to be aborted to make Ms. Sultan and her inconvenienced friends happy.
Bob Horas • St. Louis