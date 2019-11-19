Subscribe for 99¢
Day 4 - Hearings on fate of Missouri's lone abortion clinic

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Shannon, listens to Planned Parenthood attorney Chuck Hatfield on the fourth and final day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Columnist Aisha Sultan had an interesting, if not disjointed, article about women’s periods and the intrusiveness of Dr. Randall Williams' information gathering process. This procedure morphs into a discussion of the rate of gun deaths and a Democratic state House vote. I feel very sorry for Ms. Sultan and for putting some women in an uncomfortable situation, but I feel much sorrier for the unborn baby that would have to be aborted to make Ms. Sultan and her inconvenienced friends happy.

Bob Horas • St. Louis