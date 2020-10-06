 Skip to main content
Letter: No sympathy for Trump after his downplaying of virus
Letter: No sympathy for Trump after his downplaying of virus

Trump, contagious at White House, back to downplaying virus

In this image from video, President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Phillip Crowther)

 Phillip Crowther

Regarding “What we know and don’t know about Trump’s diagnosis” (Oct. 5): President Donald Trump has the coronavirus. After all the deaths caused by the virus due to Trump’s incompetence and inactions, I’m sorry, but I can feel no sympathy whatsoever for that man.

It is justice that with all of Trump’s downplaying of the virus and his constant ridiculing and mocking of masks and social distancing that Trump got the virus. There will be no sympathy for Trump from very many Americans.

Andrew Reeves • Kirkwood

