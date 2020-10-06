Letter: No sympathy for Trump after his downplaying of virus

Regarding “What we know and don’t know about Trump’s diagnosis” (Oct. 5): President Donald Trump has the coronavirus. After all the deaths caused by the virus due to Trump’s incompetence and inactions, I’m sorry, but I can feel no sympathy whatsoever for that man.
It is justice that with all of Trump’s downplaying of the virus and his constant ridiculing and mocking of masks and social distancing that Trump got the virus. There will be no sympathy for Trump from very many Americans.
Andrew Reeves • Kirkwood
