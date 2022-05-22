 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No tax cuts until teacher salaries permanently raised

Adams Elementary School teacher Gina Evenson, left, and Jan Ward, a Carr Lane Middle School teacher for almost 20 years arrive at the St. Louis Public Schools teachers sit-in outside the district's downtown administration office, Monday, July 13, 2020. "I can't afford to retire," said Ward, "they don't advance our pay." Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Parson hints at veto of tax rebate plan approved by Missouri lawmaker” (May 19): How can the Missouri Legislature and Gov. Mike Parson even consider a tax rebate when teacher salaries are still so low? (“Missouri sits low on list of best states for teachers” May 12).

Parson is advocating for a meager first-year-teacher bonus, but no raise for the veteran teachers who taught for little money for many years. Under this ridiculous plan, a new teacher would make more than a teacher with 10 years’ experience in my district. I teach in a small rural district and haven’t seen a real raise in years.

I resent that Parson and the Legislature are promoting the idea that they have done a lot for teacher pay. They have not. Don’t be fooled, this is just a political stunt. It is little more than a sign-on bonus. Will $6,000 still be there next year? They will sow discord by paying new teachers with no experience more than veteran teachers. I know people who will leave teaching over this. Imagine working for 10 years, only to have the new kid make more than you.

Lawmakers should give a $6,000 raise to all teachers in low-salary districts. Many veteran teachers like me will stay at least three more years to get the retirement benefit and new teachers might be encouraged that teaching is not a dead end thankless job, but a job important to society. Important enough to get paid as a professional.

Susan Sheeley • Salem, Mo.

