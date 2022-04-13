Letter: No tax refunds until teachers, state workers get raises

Regarding Rex Sinquefield and Andrew B. Wilson’s guest column “Missouri has cash to spare, so why keep incoming taxes so high?” (April 9): The non-profit and self-defined “policy center,” the Show-me Institute, is back again with its usual call to cut taxes and favoring a tax refund. How predicable and how wrong, in my opinion.

How can we be talking about a tax refund and a further cut in income tax rates when Missouri teachers remain near the national bottom in compensation. There are too many state workers who have to rely on food stamps, and child care workers are sorely underpaid and hard to find. As a result, we’re experiencing staff turnover and shortages across critical state agencies.

I believe it’s time to call out the Show-Me Institute’s big lie. It’s not our state’s so-called excessive tax burdens that stunt Missouri’s progress. The culprits are the limited skill level of our workforce, crime, crumbling infrastructure and the lack of child and health care services, particularly in our rural and inner-city communities.

We do need to review and update our income tax system. These reforms should have the goal to make our system fair and equitable. Let’s do what the federal government and many of the states do: Develop a fair, equitable and graduated income tax rate so corporate executives are not paying lower taxes than our stressed child-care and other service workers.

Thomas Rhodenbaugh • St. Louis