Letter: No wonder the Republicans want to keep gerrymandering

Regarding “Republicans seek to undo new Missouri redistricting model” (Jan. 14): Missouri votes 2 to 1 for Clean Missouri to, among other things, stop political gerrymandering. Now Republicans in the Missouri Legislature roll up their sleeves with a top priority: overturning the will of the voters. What do we voters know?

Statewide election votes have been roughly equally split between Republicans and Democrats over the past 10 years, and yet gerrymandering has resulted in 67% Republican control of state House seats. You can see why they like it.

Contact your state representatives, and tell them to stop these shenanigans.

Anne Marie Bailey • Maplewood

