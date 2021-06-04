 Skip to main content
Letter: Nominate court members based on their merit, not race
Governor appoints 1st Black woman to Missouri Supreme Court

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson looks on as the newest member of the Missouri Supreme Court, Judge Robin Ransom, addresses the media after being introduced by Parson during a press conference Monday, May 24, 2021, at his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Missouri. Ransom was selected from 25 applicants for the position. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

 Julie Smith

Regarding “Governor appoints 1st Black woman to Missouri Supreme Court” (May 24): While Missouri Eastern District Appeals Court Judge Robin Ransom’s appointment to the Missouri Supreme Court is not as ridiculous as Judge Ronnie White’s, in my opinion, it’s still evidence that unqualified appointees are determined using only the race of the attorney as qualification. Maybe a law should be passed that guarantees at least one seat on the court “be awarded to the most qualified Black attorney.” Let’s call this what it really is.

William Pashia • Gulf Shores, Alabama

