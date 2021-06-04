Letter: Nominate court members based on their merit, not race

Regarding “Governor appoints 1st Black woman to Missouri Supreme Court” (May 24): While Missouri Eastern District Appeals Court Judge Robin Ransom’s appointment to the Missouri Supreme Court is not as ridiculous as Judge Ronnie White’s, in my opinion, it’s still evidence that unqualified appointees are determined using only the race of the attorney as qualification. Maybe a law should be passed that guarantees at least one seat on the court “be awarded to the most qualified Black attorney.” Let’s call this what it really is.