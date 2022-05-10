Letter: Nominees lied to Congress just to become justices

Regarding the editorial "Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question" (May 5): The three Supreme Court Justices whom Sen. Mitch McConnell rushed into their robes were adamant when testifying before Congress that they would uphold precedent and not legislate from the bench by overturning established law. Obviously, they all lied and committed perjury in so doing, so why aren't they being charged and removed from the bench?