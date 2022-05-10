 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Nominees lied to Congress just to become justices

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Samuel Alito answers a question on the third day of his confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 11, 2006. In one form or another, every Supreme Court nominee is asked during Senate hearings about his or her views of the landmark abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. Now, a draft opinion obtained by Politico suggests that a majority of the court is prepared to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, leaving it to the states to determine a woman’s ability to get an abortion. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Regarding the editorial "Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question" (May 5): The three Supreme Court Justices whom Sen. Mitch McConnell rushed into their robes were adamant when testifying before Congress that they would uphold precedent and not legislate from the bench by overturning established law. Obviously, they all lied and committed perjury in so doing, so why aren't they being charged and removed from the bench?

Aren't we supposed to be a country of laws? Why then do we allow supposed leaders to lie ad infinitum?

Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson

