Letter: Non-partisan primaries would better represent voters

Regarding “GOP legislators pushing to make St. Louis city elections nonpartisan” (Feb. 27): Once again, the Missouri Legislature wants to make rules for St. Louis. In the case of non-partisan primaries, I am all in, but only if all cities have to do the same thing. In fact, it could be expanded to include all county and state offices too. Even congressional districts and U.S. Senate elections could be done that way.
While I am in favor of non-partisan primaries in general, I will repeat a suggestion I made some time ago. In any voting district in the state, if the second-place candidate in the dominant party’s primary were to receive more votes than any other winner in the minority parties, then that second-place finisher would be on the general election ballot. A simple tweak to the election law that would allow for the majority to rule.
It might also get primary voters from minority parties voting in their own primaries. They wouldn’t feel like they are throwing away their vote.
Dan Kilper • Crestwood