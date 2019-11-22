Subscribe for 99¢
GOP support for Trump shows no overt signs of cracking

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, left, confers with Steve Castor, the Republican staff attorney, lower center, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, lower right, and other staff aides, after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, and State Department official David Hale, testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

After watching the recent impeachment hearings, I can definitely say that the “don’t snitch” culture is alive and active in the Republican Party. They should be wearing matching T-shirts with that motto.

Tom Knaup • Webster Groves