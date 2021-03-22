Letter: Normandy superintendent’s certification not important

Regarding “Normandy schools superintendent not certified to lead the struggling district” (March 11): This story leaves out, in my opinion, this important point: The children and families of the Normandy School District deserve schools that perform well for the students, and the certification of the superintendent has no bearing on the academic progress of the district. It was under the previous leadership of certified superintendents with doctorate degrees that the district lost its accreditation in the first place.

Normandy Schools Collaborative Superintendent Marcus Robinson has the academic background to do the job, including two master’s degrees in educational administration from Butler University and Columbia University. He has completed coursework for his doctorate in educational leadership but hasn’t fulfilled all requirements for a degree from Columbia University.