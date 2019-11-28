Regarding “An embarrassing but very teachable moment for college journalists” (Nov. 17): I wonder what my father, Jack Leach, would have thought of the well-deserved rebuke of the Northwestern University campus newspaper. He was the editor of the Daily Northwestern from 1932 to 1933, and he wrote an editorial telling Al Capone he was not welcome at Northwestern football games with his retinue of thugs and floozies. It hurt Capone’s feelings. My father did not apologize.
Then he wrote an editorial calling for a required sex education course for all students, and he was expelled. But his rich uncle was a generous donor to Northwestern and a chum of an Episcopal bishop who was a trustee. He was allowed to return to his classes and graduate.
Peter Leach • Richmond Heights