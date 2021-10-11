Letter: Not all life seems to matter to 'pro-life' Gov. Parson

The article "Parson administration tries new tactic to defund Planned Parenthood" (Oct. 5) reported on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s latest attempt to defund Planned Parenthood, Missouri’s only abortion facility. Ironically, three pages further into the newspaper was a report of Parson’s refusal to stop the execution of an intellectually disabled man. Pope Francis, a former Missouri governor, members of Congress, and faith-based groups have begged Parson to grant Ernest Lee Johnson clemency. Johnson's execution was carried out last Tuesday.