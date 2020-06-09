Letter: Not all police think or act like those in Floyd case

Regarding “Duty to intervene: Floyd cops spoke up but didn’t step in” (June 7): I am, today, both saddened and angry at the state of my country. Growing up in St. Louis in the 1940s and 50s, my father taught me to find a policeman if I needed help. They are our friends. I believed it then and still do. The actions of a few of the Minneapolis police force were terribly wrong. But these former officers don’t represent the beliefs and feelings of all police.
All protesters should be grateful that they can protest peacefully without the recriminations that they would get in most other countries. Yet some are indignant when their looting, burning and violence is met with a response of force. As to the protesters in Washington, if they try to enter the White House grounds, they should be met by the military.
And as to the current trend of removing statues that honor Confederate heroes or slave holders, it has gone too far. To suggest that the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Missouri campus be removed, I cannot believe we would even consider it. Yes, he was a slave owner. It was wrong, but acceptable at that time in our history. The statue honors his service to our country, and for that reason it should remain.
Donald Orr • Osage Beach, Mo.
