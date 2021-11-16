Letter: Not all the progressives' bubbles deserve to be burst

Regarding Lynn Schmidt's column "Pop goes the progressive bubble" (Nov. 10): I agree that the radical extremes on the left fringes (and also the right) will never provide any relevant, long lasting value to society. But progressives should have their bubble burst? Thank goodness human ingenuity and compassion will never allow for this.

I believe progressives brought people out of the superstitious Middle Ages and into the enlightened Renaissance and beyond. I'd like to assert that progressives improved the quality of life with the printing press, light bulb, washing machine, automobile and airplane. I think that progressives enhanced life expectancy with miracle medicines and vaccines. They also wrote the Bill of Rights and the 1964 Civil Rights Act and provided for universal suffrage.

I believe that wise spending on infrastructure and not on foreign wars is an example of good progressivism, along with a tax policy that would require the ultra-wealthy to pay their fair share instead of a regressive tax policy that burdens the poor and middle class.