Letter: Not all vets want to sacrifice their lives for economy


Regarding Gary Harlan’s guest column, “Comparing Vietnam and the coronavirus ‘war’” (May 20): The only comparison between Vietnam and the coronavirus is the number of deaths. More than 58,000 Americans died in that war, and it is estimated more than 1 million Vietnamese died. Our involvement in Vietnam lasted for more than 20 years. We now know that both Democratic and Republican administrations lied to the American public throughout the war, as evidenced by the Pentagon Papers and other documents.

Our remaining Vietnam veterans deserve our utmost respect and care for the sacrifices they made. In contrast to what Harlen says, they should not be asked to risk their lives to “rescue the American way of life from utter destruction.” They have already risked their lives, and now it’s time for us to make sure they remain safe, even if it means the economy suffers. That is the least we can do.

Arlie Traughber • Columbia, Ill.

