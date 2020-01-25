Letter: Not allowing witnesses shortchanges public trust

I urge Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to side with their colleagues across the aisle to revise Sen. Mitch McConnell’s rules and include the hearing of witnesses. It appears both of their seats are safe in Missouri. A vote to allow for witnesses would not hurt them among their constituents in any way. It could, however, do a lot to bring moderate Democrats into their fold. Hawley’s background in constitutional law — and his early scholarly interest in Theodore Roosevelt — make refusal to hear witnesses seem uncharacteristically shortsighted if not outright duplicitous.
I presume even with modified rules to allow new witnesses, in the end, President Donald Trump will be acquitted. But refusal to allow witnesses shortchanges the public trust in this constitutional process. As Americans, we have a right to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton and others who were barred from giving testimony in the House’s hearings, no matter whose case they strengthen or imperil.
As U.S. senators from the Show-Me state, first, and loyalists to party, second, Blunt and Hawley must demand evidence and witness testimony before casting their votes for acquittal.
Rachel Lindsey • Maplewood