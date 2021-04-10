Letter: Not expanding Medicaid would hurt rural voters the most

Regarding " After rejecting Medicaid expansion, Missouri Republicans look to spend cash elsewhere " (April 7): Now that the Missouri Legislature has refused to expand Medicaid, who do they think they are hurting most? We all know their motivation, but the facts are that rural America is more dependent on Medicaid than urban or overall America.

This is also true for non-elderly citizens in rural Missouri. Rural citizens should think twice about their voting preferences for 2022. They should consider that if they get the coronavirus and don’t have health insurance or money to pay a six-figure hospital bill, their choices are to stay home and die or strap their family with the bill. And concerning the elderly, what happens when grandma’s money runs out, and Medicaid won’t be available to pick up her nursing home bills?