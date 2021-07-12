Letter: Not getting a pool fence shows Edmonds' sheer irresponsibility

Regarding "Cards great Jim Edmonds sued by Frontenac over pool fencing" (July 7): Former Cardinal great Jim Edmonds' not fencing in a swimming pool at his $5 million dollar home borders on sheer irresponsibility.
All it would take is one small child to drown, and he would be forced to give up a lot of his baseball career wealth, plus he would have the death of someone on his conscience for the rest of his life. If he doesn’t have the money, perhaps he could solicit a GoFundMe account. Surely, enough of his fans would come to his rescue. Did he leave his brain on the ball field when he retired?
Richard E. Browning • Pacific