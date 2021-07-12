 Skip to main content
Letter: Not getting a pool fence shows Edmonds' sheer irresponsibility
Letter: Not getting a pool fence shows Edmonds' sheer irresponsibility

Jim Edmonds' custom Frontenac home

The pool and unfinished backyard of former Cardinals center fielder Jim Edmonds' home in Frontenac on Monday, August 3, 2020. Edmunds and his family moved in six months ago and are still working to finish the newly constructed home. Edmonds designed the house, with the help of architects and builders, from the ground up to be a space for his family to come together. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding "Cards great Jim Edmonds sued by Frontenac over pool fencing" (July 7): Former Cardinal great Jim Edmonds' not fencing in a swimming pool at his $5 million dollar home borders on sheer irresponsibility. 

All it would take is one small child to drown, and he would be forced to give up a lot of his baseball career wealth, plus he would have the death of someone on his conscience for the rest of his life. If he doesn’t have the money, perhaps he could solicit a GoFundMe account. Surely, enough of his fans would come to his rescue. Did he leave his brain on the ball field when he retired?

Richard E. Browning • Pacific  

