Letter: Not helping our Missouri veterans homes is disgraceful

It broke my heart to read “Faced with severe staffing shortages, Missouri veterans homes seek funding boost” (July 27) about how the Missouri Legislature is reneging on its commitment to fund Missouri veterans homes for disabled vets.

Funding committed to the veterans homes dropped from $46.7 million in 2006 by 85%, to $8.7 million, hastening their almost certain demise. When my brother Steve, an Air Force veteran, entered the Missouri Veterans Home in Bellefontaine Neighbors in 2008, it was a great place to live and a model for veterans homes nationwide. Without salary increases, their employees are paid less than what the private sector pays, making it difficult to keep good nursing assistants and maintain safe staffing levels.

Because state aid has diminished drastically, the veterans must pay more in room and board. My brother’s Social Security and pension go toward room rent. Soon he will not be able to meet his basic expenses. People who have a family member who served his or her country in the armed forces should contact their state lawmaker or official to demand they restore the generous and compassionate funding originally promised to disabled veterans.

Mimi Sorkin • University City