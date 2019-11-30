No matter how many honorable and reliable people testify to legitimate reasons to bring impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, nothing further will be done. Why? Republicans who have sworn to uphold the Constitution either have their heads in the sand or are running for reelection — or both. They will never vote for impeachment; it’s not in their interests.
So, Mr. President, you’ll probably be reelected, but be prepared to be dumped, as Nixon was. Not all Republicans are “Trumpers.”
Grace McGaughy • Crestwood