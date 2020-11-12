 Skip to main content
Letter: Not spreading lies is not the ‘censoring’ of information
Regarding the letter “Social media censor the free exchange of information” (Nov. 8): The letter writer is appalled at “how social media is censoring the free exchange of information.”

Perhaps it would be appropriate to consider the precise meaning of information. It is defined as “facts provided or learned about something or someone.” When social media removes or flags a message with a warnings, it is because those messages lack any credible basis in fact. Thus, such “censored” messages, rather than being “information,” are potentially harmful examples of misinformation. They are false or inaccurate information, deliberately intended to deceive, or they are disinformation, which is false and intended to mislead.

I look forward to reading many more statements of all political persuasions in the Post-Dispatch that are grounded in facts.

William R. Pierce • Manchester

