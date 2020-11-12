Letter: Not spreading lies is not the ‘censoring’ of information

Perhaps it would be appropriate to consider the precise meaning of information. It is defined as “facts provided or learned about something or someone.” When social media removes or flags a message with a warnings, it is because those messages lack any credible basis in fact. Thus, such “censored” messages, rather than being “information,” are potentially harmful examples of misinformation. They are false or inaccurate information, deliberately intended to deceive, or they are disinformation, which is false and intended to mislead.