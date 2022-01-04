Letter: Not supporting voting rights act spells end of democracy

Regarding Rev. Jesse Jackson’s guest column “American democracy is under siege” (Dec. 21): Republican legislatures across the country have enacted voter suppression laws. Election boards are being challenged by Donald Trump’s supporters. Longtime poll workers are being forced out by death threats and intimidation. All is done in support of Trump’s claims of voter fraud. It’s better known as the big lie, and every court case about it has been dismissed by the judiciary.

Conspiracy theories are detrimental to democracy, and the big lie is a conspiracy theory. Trump associates promoting this travesty are against that democracy. President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. There was no widespread fraud or theft. Saying anything else is lying.

To avoid a repeat, the U.S. Senate must pass the Freedom to Vote Act.

The end of democracy is the story here. Without action by the Senate, we are no longer a self-governing democracy. Our governance will be by one party only, the opposite of democracy.

Joyce Nowak • Shrewsbury