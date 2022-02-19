 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not very progressive to stop city’s residential recycling

The city of St. Louis began putting blue dumpsters into our alleys for recycling purposes in 2011. Does anyone else find it ironic that we have elected our first progressive mayor, Tishaura Jones, and recycling has stopped? Yes, under her administration, the city has stopped residential recycling. Brown (trash) dumpsters and blue (recycle) dumpsters are all picked up by the same truck and taken to the same landfill. To recycle, city residents must personally deliver their recyclables to one of the drop-off centers. In essence, our progressive mayor has eliminated recycling with no timetable as to when, if ever, it will return.

Michael August Szerzinski • St. Louis

