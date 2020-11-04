 Skip to main content
Letter: Not wearing a mask could be considered manslaughter
Regarding the letter "Masks, pandemic precautions are nothing but selfish acts" (Oct. 31): Having been in health care for all of my career and caring for high-risk diabetic patients, I am appalled at the letter writer's comments that we who wear and expect others to wear masks have "no concern whatsoever for others." He contradicts himself when he says that "all they care about is their elderly family member doesn't get the coronavirus. Damn the negative impact on anyone else." Is he assuming that we make our elderly family members sacrificial lambs because "selfish people" demand we wear masks? 

The writer's assertion supports the notion that he is willing to unwittingly infect an elder. That to me supports the charge of manslaughter. I truly hope that he is kidding with his comments.

Yes, these are times of increased anxiety and certainly inconvenience. The letter writer's callous comments are certainly beyond selfish and are incredibly dangerous.  

Jerome E. Thurman, M.D. • University City 

