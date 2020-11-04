Letter: Not wearing a mask could be considered manslaughter

Regarding the letter "Masks, pandemic precautions are nothing but selfish acts" (Oct. 31): Having been in health care for all of my career and caring for high-risk diabetic patients, I am appalled at the letter writer's comments that we who wear and expect others to wear masks have "no concern whatsoever for others." He contradicts himself when he says that "all they care about is their elderly family member doesn't get the coronavirus. Damn the negative impact on anyone else." Is he assuming that we make our elderly family members sacrificial lambs because "selfish people" demand we wear masks?