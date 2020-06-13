Just In

Letter: Notarization requirement is heavy obstacle to voting
0 comments

Letter: Notarization requirement is heavy obstacle to voting

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Big turnout, but long lines at Nevada polls draw complaints

Election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

Regarding “New Missouri law expands absentee voting during pandemic” (June 4): Last week, Gov. Mike Parson signed into law Senate Bill 631. The bill allows Missourians to vote from home in the 2020 elections. But, for those Missourians under 65 and without underlying health issues, the bill requires them to send notarized mail-in ballot applications to their local election officials.

I believe that all Missourians should enjoy their right to vote freely, without fear, and without unnecessary obstacles. But the notarization requirement of SB 631 is an unnecessary obstacle. So, I am calling on my fellow notaries to please stand up.

Through talks with various community leaders, I am working to notarize as many mail-in ballot applications as possible before time runs out. In the lead-up to the August and November elections, I would like to organize mail-in-ballot notarization drives throughout the area to make voting from home as easy as possible. Our fellow Missourians are counting on us.

Vince Taormina • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports