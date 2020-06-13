Letter: Notarization requirement is heavy obstacle to voting

Regarding “New Missouri law expands absentee voting during pandemic” (June 4): Last week, Gov. Mike Parson signed into law Senate Bill 631. The bill allows Missourians to vote from home in the 2020 elections. But, for those Missourians under 65 and without underlying health issues, the bill requires them to send notarized mail-in ballot applications to their local election officials.
I believe that all Missourians should enjoy their right to vote freely, without fear, and without unnecessary obstacles. But the notarization requirement of SB 631 is an unnecessary obstacle. So, I am calling on my fellow notaries to please stand up.
Through talks with various community leaders, I am working to notarize as many mail-in ballot applications as possible before time runs out. In the lead-up to the August and November elections, I would like to organize mail-in-ballot notarization drives throughout the area to make voting from home as easy as possible. Our fellow Missourians are counting on us.
Vince Taormina • Clayton
