Letter: Noted newswoman’s death merited a prompt obituary

Regarding “Tony Dow, big brother Wally on ‘Leave it to Beaver,’ dies” (July 27): I was pleased to see that the Post-Dispatch immediately (and at first prematurely) announced the death of “Leave it to Beaver” costar Tony Dow within a day after his passing.
However, former Post-Dispatch Executive Editor Sally Bixby Defty, a trailblazer who was finally fondly remembered by columnist Bill McClellan three weeks after her death, deserved an equally prompt and more formal obituary. (“A reporter’s professional courtesy to those who passed” July 24.)
People are also reading…
Norman Pressman • Clayton