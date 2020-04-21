Letter: Now is not a good time for convention center expansion

Regarding “Convention center expansion on hold as St. Louis officials worry about debt” (April 10): I found it unbelievable that officials of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission are miffed that the St. Louis Municipal Finance Corp. did the responsible thing by refusing to approve bonds for the $175 million America’s Center expansion.
The commission claims a larger center will attract more conventions. The total cost of the expansion is to be $480 million. St. Louis and St. Louis County are to provide $6 million each for 40 years. This comes after the $720 million cost of the dome, which never lived up to the promises made for it.
Making matters worse, the convention center expansion is to be funded with hotel taxes while the hotel business is struggling. Yet the president of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, Kathleen “Kitty” Ratcliffe, says the commission needs the money from the bond sales as it has less than $2 million on hand.
Last year it was reported that Ratcliffe was being paid $357,000 a year but now has taken a 20% pay cut along with other commission employees. She will now have to struggle along with only $285,000 a year while a great many people in this area have lost their jobs.
The convention center expansion should be canceled. This area cannot afford a $480 million boondoggle when local governments are going to have a difficult time just providing basic services.
Christine Hessel • St. Louis County
