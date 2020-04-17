Letter: Now is not the time for a political agenda

Regarding "What we’re learning from the pandemic if we’re willing to admit it" by Alan Spector (April 8): Spector begins his op-ed piece with an incomplete and misleading statement, represented as fact. By using only verified cases of the novel coronavirus, his fatality rate is terribly skewed and made to sound much more dire. Comparing an incomplete and unknown infection rate to a known death rate invalidates the death percentage.
The remainder of his writing has no more credibility or validity than his first sentence. From that point on, he tries to use this terrible virus to justify what I believe is his personal agenda.
His statement that Americans will willingly sacrifice some of our most cherished constitutional rights for the sake of taking on the pandemic is true. But to equate this situation to giving up rights for gun control and climate change is a dishonest argument.
The pandemic is an acute and temporary situation that calls for these sacrifices. The remainder of his solution equivocates this critical temporary rendering of rights to giving up these constitutional rights permanently. This is, simply, not the same.
Permanent deprivation of our inherit rights as defined by the Constitution will not fulfill his agenda items.
Let us fight this virus with all our resolve, but let us not use it to further political agenda items. Be safe. Take care of those you can help. There will be time for political agenda. This is not the time.
Gary Fowler • Marion, Ill.
