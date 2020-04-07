Letter: Now is the chance to adapt to future online learning

Regarding “Patience not tested enough? Here comes online classroom instruction” (March 24): I appreciate this editorial about the tough transition to online learning that students and parents are facing during the pandemic.
While it’s a chaotic time for many, as kids, parents and teachers find themselves thrown into the world of online learning with little to no preparation, I believe some positives will come out of this experience.
In 2011, I was assistant superintendent of the Joplin School District when the EF5-strength tornado hit. In rebuilding, we had to shift the focus of how we taught our students, and we relied heavily on technology and remote learning to do this. It quickly became clear how important digital learning would be in the future. I now serve as chancellor of Western Governors University Missouri — a fully online, nonprofit university — and have seen firsthand how impactful and innovative online education can be.
Now is an opportunity for today’s youth to be introduced to online learning early. This will allow future generations to be better prepared for success when they go to college — where they will most certainly be exposed to online courses. As the educational landscape continues to evolve to incorporate online learning, it’s my hope that the experience we are facing now will better prepare our youth for the future.
Dr. Angie Besendorfer • Clayton
