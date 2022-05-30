Letter: Now is the time for action to stop needless slaughter

Regarding “Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?” (May 25): Ten were killed recently in a supermarket in my hometown of Buffalo, New York, and now 21 have been massacred in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

These latest atrocities extend the sick litany of unnecessary killings that occur in our country with astounding regularity. I’ve prayed and thought about the victims, but it doesn’t bring them back. I’ve prayed and thought about those they left behind with emotional scars that will never heal, no matter how hard I pray and think about them.

Recent remarks from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and Sens. Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell and others demonstrate their obscenely blind belief that only those with mental health issues cause these tragedies. But they don’t happen in other developed nations, where they also have mentally ill people.

It’s time for action on gun control. We need more brave folks like Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, who had the courage to interrupt a Texas press conference to speak truth to power. How was he treated? He was cursed at by Gov. Abbott’s toadies and forcefully removed from the room because they couldn’t handle the truth.

David Cohen • Maryland Heights