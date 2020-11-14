 Skip to main content
Letter: Now is the time for Page to initiate stronger restrictions
Letter: Now is the time for Page to initiate stronger restrictions

St. Louis County issues tougher restrictions as cases spike

FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a news conference Tuesday, in Town and Country, Mo. On Friday, Nov. 13, Page has announced strict new regulations that seek to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the number of cases is spiraling upward and hospitals are nearing capacity. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

Regarding "As hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients, St. Louis County warns of shutdown if spread not slowed" (Nov. 9): St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says if the rate of infection doesn't change very soon he will have to consider more restrictions. Allow me to paraphrase: If this raging house fire doesn't begin to put itself out within the next 24 to 36 hours, I may have to seriously consider dialing 911.

No one else in St. Louis County is either capable of or inclined to take any meaningful action to stem the progress of this pandemic other than Page. It is certain that he will face heated opposition, but in the face of a total void of leadership at the state or federal levels, this responsibility must fall upon him. His house is on fire. The time for considering action has long passed. Please step up now.

Jim Shepard • St. Louis

